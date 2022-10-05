Lady Knights get shut out in loss, tie

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Annabelle Leland handles the ball during Thursday’s tie.

The Lady Knights soccer team failed to score in two games. One game was a loss to Minnetonka, and the other was a scoreless tie against Buffalo.

STMA played a Sept. 28 game for the second straight week as the Lady Knights took on Minnetonka in a road game. The team’s scoring struggles continued, and they got shut out by a score of 1-0.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments