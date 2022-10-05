Lady Knights get shut out in loss, tie

(Photo by Jake Schroer)
STMA’s Annabelle Leland handles the ball during Thursday’s tie.
The Lady Knights soccer team failed to score in two games. One game was a loss to Minnetonka, and the other was a scoreless tie against Buffalo.
STMA played a Sept. 28 game for the second straight week as the Lady Knights took on Minnetonka in a road game. The team’s scoring struggles continued, and they got shut out by a score of 1-0.
Darby Allen scored the only goal of the contest for Minnetonka.
Buffalo
The Lady Knights traveled to Buffalo Sept. 29 for a showdown with Buffalo as they tried to end a three-game losing streak.
STMA had many chances to score in the game, as the team fired 25 shots on net, but none of them got behind the netminder.
The teams battled for 80 minutes, but neither team could find a way to score. This did not change after 10 minutes of overtime and the game ended as a scoreless tie.
Head coach Pat Prindle said that scoring is the team’s weakness.
“We probably had 95% of the possession, who knows how many shots, and their goalie did well, came up when she had to,” he said.
The Lady Knights played Tuesday against Moorhead. They end the regular season Saturday, Oct. 8, against Edina.
