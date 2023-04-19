Lady Knights get shut out, deal shut out to start season

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA girls celebrate a lead-off home run in the seventh inning.

The Lady Knights started the season 1-1 with a pair of shutouts, falling 2-0 to Wayzata in the season opener on Thursday, April 13, and defeating Rogers 8-0 on Friday, April 14, earning new head coach Rebekah Smith her first win with the program.

Thursday saw the softball season open and the Lady Knights fell to Wayzata by a score of 2-0. STMA had just a few hits in the game and the team struck out 10 times.

