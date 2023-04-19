Lady Knights get shut out, deal shut out to start season

The Lady Knights started the season 1-1 with a pair of shutouts, falling 2-0 to Wayzata in the season opener on Thursday, April 13, and defeating Rogers 8-0 on Friday, April 14, earning new head coach Rebekah Smith her first win with the program.
Thursday saw the softball season open and the Lady Knights fell to Wayzata by a score of 2-0. STMA had just a few hits in the game and the team struck out 10 times.
Rogers
The Lady Knights traveled to Rogers on Friday afternoon to play an old, familiar opponent. STMA won by a final score of 8-0.
After five innings, the Lady Knights led by score of 4-0. They added on in the sixth inning on a passed ball and a groundout to make it 6-0. In the bottom of the inning, Rogers loaded the bases in a comeback bid, but some solid defensive play kept the shutout going.
A leadoff home run in the top of the seventh made it 7-0, and the Lady Knights added one more run to cap the scoring.
The victory was the first for new head coach Rebekah Smith.
“We got shut out yesterday and our at-bat approach wasn’t quite on, and they made the adjustment today at-bat and that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
The Lady Knights hit the ground running with a game on Tuesday, April 18, against Minnetonka. They also played Wednesday, April 19, against Buffalo. The next game is Friday, April 21, against Hopkins.
