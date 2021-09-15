Lady Knights get first win, but struggles continue

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights soccer team scored their first win of the year against Buffalo but struggled against Edina in a loss to split the week.
STMA struck first against Buffalo on Thursday night, Sept. 9. Emma Duerr scored for the Lady Knights about 12 minutes into the game. Tailyn Radloff scored the second goal of the night, and the lead grew to 2-0, a lead the Lady Knights took into the break.
Holland Kneefe extended the lead for STMA early in the second half and it looked like smooth sailing, but Buffalo had other ideas. A pair of quick goals in the final seven minutes threatened the Lady Knights, but Julia Dupay scored the backbreaker with just two minutes left in the game. 4-2 was the final score.
EDINA
With a little momentum, the Lady Knights returned home to face Edina on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11. They could not maintain the momentum, however, falling 5-1 in the contest.
Edina scored four of its goals in the first half, but STMA kept fighting, and persistence was rewarded as Casey Frederickson got the Lady Knights on the scoreboard. The halftime score was 4-1.
The Lady Knights cleaned up their defense in the second half and only surrendered one final goal. They fell by a final score of 5-1, falling to 1-3 in the Lake Conference, and 1-4 overall on the season.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that Edina has a great team and the game highlighted things they need to work on.
“The girls had some opportunities, and we were happy about that,” she said.
STMA plays Saturday in a doubleheader at Minnetonka. Game time is 1 p.m.
