Lady Knights finish second in Lake Conference

The Lady Knights softball team won four of the last five games to finish one game behind Eden Prairie in the Lake Conference standings heading into the section playoffs.
STMA started the week by defeating Minnetonka 2-1 on Senior Night, May 16, the team’s final home conference game of the season.
Ella Luoto had a pair of hits in the contest. Paige Holm picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight batters.
Wayzata
The Lady Knights scored early and often, putting up 14 runs in a win over Wayzata in just five innings May 17.
STMA scored five runs in the second inning and eight in the fourth inning to get up big after Wayzata scored the game’s first run in the first inning.
The team had 16 hits in the game with Emma Vike, Taylor Tschida and Khendal Johnson combining for 10 of those hits and driving in six runs. Vike homered, tripled and doubled in the game. Emma Miller drove in three runs and Sophie Juntunen drove in a pair.
Luoto pitched five innings for the win, striking out three batters.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team had a lot of clutch hits.
“The girls came out swinging the bats really well and it led to some really big innings for us,” she said.
Maple Grove
The Lady Knights fell to Maple Grove May 18 by a score of 3-2.
Luoto and Grace Fouquette drove in runs for the Lady Knights in the loss. STMA had just five hits in the game, but two of those hits were triples.
Paige Holm gave up three runs in defeat, striking out seven.
Blaine
STMA got back on track with an 8-7 win against Blaine at home May 19.
Tschida and Fouquette each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Knights, but it was Kylie Gaston who had the biggest hit of the game with a walk-off home run.
Luoto and Paige Holm both pitched in the game, with Luoto getting the victory as the pitcher of record when Gaston hit the game-winning home run.
Anoka
The Lady Knights capped off their regular season with a 3-2 win over Anoka May 20. They ended the regular season in second place in the Lake Conference.
STMA got the second seed in the section bracket and faced Buffalo in the first round of the section tournament on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.