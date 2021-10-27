The Lady Knights volleyball team traveled to Moorhead and got a win in the regular season’s final game Tuesday, Oct. 19.
STMA started the night with a strong victory in the first set, winning by a score of 25-15 to take a 1-0 lead after one set. The second set ended up being much closer, with the Lady Knights taking it by a score of 25-19 to take a commanding 2-0 set lead in the match.
The team finished the match with a 25-20 score in the third set, sweeping Moorhead for its 22nd victory on the season.
Mya Krystosek led the way with 16 kills on the evening. Khendal Johnson had two serve aces for the Lady Knights.
The Lady Knights got the top seed in Section 8AAAA. They will face eighth-seeded Buffalo in the section quarterfinal on Thursday, Oct. 26.
