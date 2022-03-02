The STMA girls’ basketball team suffered two straight losses to end the regular season. In both games, the Lady Knights struggled to shoot the ball.
A game that should have taken place Tuesday was instead moved to Feb. 23 night due to snow, and the Lady Knights got routed by Hopkins.
Hopkins got out to an 11-0 lead early in the game, and the Lady Knights never really got back into the contest. By the half, the deficit was 46-18.
In the second half, Hopkins slowed things down, which did not help STMA’s cause. The final score was 73-33.
No STMA player reached double figures in the loss. Emma Miller led the way with nine points. Tessa Johnson scored eight points.
Minnetonka
The Lady Knights finished the regular season taking a tough loss against Minnetonka Feb. 25.
STMA trailed for much of the first half, but the Lady Knights found some momentum late in the half in order to take a 35-30 lead at the break.
In the second half, Minnetonka quickly tied the game at 35-35. The game stayed close throughout the half, and the Lady Knights took a six-point lead at 58-52. A few minutes later, the game was tied at 62-62.
The Lady Knights would not score again and fell by a final score of 66-62.
Head coach Kent Hamre could not figure out why the team struggled with its shooting in the loss, and he hoped to solve the problem before the playoffs.
“We’re just not finishing. We’re missing too many point-blank shots when you can put a team away, and we just don’t,” he said.
Tessa Johnson had 20 points. Emma Miller had 18 points. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 11 points.
The Lady Knights got the top seed in their section and will host the winner of a play-in game on Thursday. March 3.
