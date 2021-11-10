The STMA volleyball team came within one game of qualifying for the state tournament, losing to an old foe, Rogers, in the section final on Saturday night.
Before Saturday’s finale, the Lady Knights had to get past Moorhead at home Tuesday, Nov. 2. It was another handy victory for STMA, who took the first set by a score of 25-14 to start the match right.
The Lady Knights took the second set by a score of 25-15 and extended the set lead to 2-0, on the verge of yet another sweep on a very successful season. The team did just that, taking the final set by a tally of 25-18.
With the victory, the Lady Knights improved to 24-6 on the season and advanced to the section final at Monticello High School where they played a former conference foe, Rogers.
ROGERS
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Lady Knights faced Rogers in the section final. Here, STMA’s momentum finally ran out as the Lady Royals pulled off a sweep and an upset to advance to the state tournament.
Rogers won the first set by a tally of 25-17, handing the Lady Knights their first loss of any kind in the section playoffs. Trailing 1-0, the Lady Knights tried to rally, but Rogers also won the second set 25-19.
It all came down to the third set, and the wheels came off for STMA as the Lady Knights fell 25-12, losing in a sweep.
The Lady Knights finished the season with a record of 24-7.
