The Lady Knights basketball team fell below .500 with a close loss to Minnetonka on March 5 by a score of 64-59 on Thursday night in their only game of the week.
STMA got off to a fast start, grabbing a 7-2 lead against Minnetonka. The Lady Knights stayed in the lead for much of the first half but led by just two points at the break. The pattern continued into the second half, with neither team able to break away from the other.
With 11 minutes left in regulation, the score was 46-46. With 8:50 left, Minnetonka held a 51-49 lead. That lead grew to five points with five minutes left in the contest. The Lady Knights never got much closer, and the final score was 64-59.
With the loss, STMA fell to 7-8 on the season, having lost six of the past eight games. Emma Miller scored 19 points to lead the way. Kendal Cox scored 16 points and Piper Carlson scored 12.
*At time of publication, all of STMA’s scheduled games for the final week of the regular season had been canceled with no word of replacement opponents*
