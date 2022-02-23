The Lady Knights lost against Eden Prairie and beat Buffalo.
STMA led Eden Prairie by two points at the half Feb. 15, but a lopsided second half led to a rout in favor of the home team.
The Lady Knights never led in the game, but they went on a run before the half to close the deficit to 29-27. It was as close as the team got, as they were outscored 49-19 in the second half, as a 22-2 run after once again cutting the deficit proved to be too much to overcome.
Tessa Johnson led with 14 points and Emma Miller had 13 points in the loss.
Buffalo
The Lady Knights bounced back Feb. 18 as they defeated Buffalo by a score of 73-50.
STMA led by just four points in the first half when Ja’Kahla Craft hit a pair of three-point shots to extend the lead. The team shot much better from beyond the arc in this game, and it helped them build a 47-24 lead by the time the half rolled around.
The Lady Knights built a lead of 34 points in the second half before the Bison went on a run later in the half. Johnson scored 21 points to lead the way. Miller scored 14 points. Ava Haus finished just outside of double figures with nine points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said it was a nice bounce-back game and a better performance against Buffalo than earlier in the season.
“We were waiting to get back at this game with how poorly we played at their place,” he said.
Piper Carlson also said the team was waiting for this game.
“After Eden Prairie, I think we were all just ready to come back and kick some butt, and just really get after it,” she said.
The Lady Knights hosted Hopkins Tuesday night, Feb. 22, (weather permitting) and finish the regular season Friday, Feb. 25, hosting Minnetonka.
