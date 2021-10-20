Lady Knights fall to Buffalo in section quarterfinal

After struggling through the 2021 regular season, the Lady Knights soccer team got the fourth seed in Section 8AAA, which led to a home game against Buffalo in the first round of the section tournament.
STMA came into the playoffs looking to make a run in the section after a rough season in the Lake Conference. In the Oct. 13 section quarterfinal, the Lady Knights created plenty of chances throughout the game, amassing 20 shots on net.
During the regular season, STMA defeated Buffalo twice, but could not find the back of the net in the third matchup of the season. Buffalo took advantage of a mistake by the Lady Knights and scored the lone goal of the game in the first half.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that Buffalo’s goalkeeper played phenomenally and should be proud. She also talked about how finishing goals was something the team struggled at all season.
“Our girls didn’t quit, they just kept shooting and shooting,” Johnson said. “Unfortunately, they couldn’t put one in.”
The Lady Knights fell by a final score of 1-0, ending the season at 4-12-1. For the second straight season, STMA fell in the first round of the section playoffs.
