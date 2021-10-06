Lady Knights fall to 4-9 with three losses, one win

The Lady Knights soccer team lost three of four games during the second to last week of the regular season.
STMA made up its cancelled game against Hopkins on Monday night, losing 2-0 to begin the week. The team had nine shots on goal but could not put anything past the opposing goaltender.
The Lady Knights lost their own goaltender for the game in the first half due to injury.
EDEN PRAIRIE
STMA traveled to Eden Prairie on Sept. 28 for a regularly scheduled game. The team scored early on a goal by Emma Duerr.
Eden Prairie responded with two goals, but Casey Fredrickson tied the game on a penalty kick. 2-2 was the score going to halftime.
Both teams scored early in the second half to make the game 3-3. The Lady Knights got their tying goal from Harlee Peltz. The tie was short lived, as Eden Prairie scored two quick goals and held that lead until Duerr scored her second of the game.
The final score was 5-4, STMA’s eighth loss of the season.
BUFFALO
The Lady Knights traveled home for Thursday night’s Cancer Knight game, Sept. 30, where they took on Buffalo.
Neither team scored in this game until the last five minutes of the half, where Buffalo took a 1-0 lead. Julia Dupay scored the tying goal just a minute later, and the two teams went to halftime tied at 1-1.
The game-winning goal came just a few minutes into the second half. Hannah Kvant scored to give the Lady Knights a 2-1 lead that they would not give up.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that getting the win was good but could have been better.
“We had more chances and we weren’t able to finish, so that’s disappointing, but we’ll take the win,” she said.
EDINA
The Lady Knights traveled to Edina on Oct. 2 and struggled in a 6-1 loss. STMA’s lone goal came from Sadie Strait when the team trailed 4-0 in the second half.
The loss dropped STMA to 4-9 on the season with three games to go.
The Lady Knights played Waconia on the road on Monday. They host Minnetonka on Thursday night, Oct. 7, then travel to Elk River for the last game of the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 9.
