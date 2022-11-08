Lady Knights fall just short of state tournament

The Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Buffalo to advance to the section final, where they battled Rogers in a five-set match but came up just short.
On Nov. 1, STMA hosted Buffalo in the final home match of the year. The Lady Knights handily took the first set by a score of 25-11. After that, the second set was much closer, with STMA needing a small run to stay ahead of Buffalo, eventually winning the set 25-19.
The third set saw the Lady Knights get out to a 23-14 lead, only for Buffalo to rally to make it 24-19. STMA snuffed out the rally by getting the final point of the night, earning the sweep.
Tessa Johnson and Natalie Pilney each had seven kills in the match.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that she was proud of the team for making it this far and she looked forward to the rematch with Rogers.
“That’s our goal for Thursday, we’re going to work hard, we’re going to get to the gym tomorrow and we’re going to work on making the adjustments we need to in order to come out on top on Thursday,” he said.
Rogers
On Nov. 3, the Lady Knights traveled to Monticello for the section final match with Rogers.
STMA started the match well by taking the first set 25-19. Rogers responded by taking the second set 25-12 to even the match at 1-1.
The Lady Knights struck back with a 25-11 win in the third set to take a 2-1 lead. Rogers suddenly needed to win two sets to win the match as the home team. STMA got down 7-2 in the fourth set, only for the Lady Knights to rally.
The lead grew for Rogers, from 15-10 to 22-12. The fourth set went to Rogers by a score of 25-17, leaving everything to a fifth and final set.
The teams went back and forth, with STMA leading 5-4 and Rogers leading 8-6. STMA led 13-12 late in the set, but Rogers scored the last three points to take the match and advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Knights finished the season with a record of 20-7.
