Lady Knights fall just short of state tournament

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson makes a play on the volleyball during the Nov. 1 win over Buffalo.

The Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Buffalo to advance to the section final, where they battled Rogers in a five-set match but came up just short.

On Nov. 1, STMA hosted Buffalo in the final home match of the year. The Lady Knights handily took the first set by a score of 25-11. After that, the second set was much closer, with STMA needing a small run to stay ahead of Buffalo, eventually winning the set 25-19.

