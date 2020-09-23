Lady Knights fall 1-0 to Minnetonka

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The Lady Knights passed the halfway point of the shortened 2020 season, falling to Minnetonka by a score of 1-0 in a rare Wednesday night game last week.
STMA fell to 2-3-1 on the season after losing to Minnetonka on Sept. 16. The lone goal of the game came in the second half, scored by Lissa Mizzutani with an assist from Marli Bertagnoli.
The first half seemed to go well for the Lady Knights, but they were unable to put anything past Minnetonka’s defense and keeper.
Head coach Megan Johnson said that the team implemented the things they had been working on, but things did not go as planned in the second half, which frustrated everyone.
“We’re disappointed in the loss, and we’re glad that we get to see them again,” Johnson said.
The Lady Knights currently sit at fourth in the Lake Conference with five games to go.
STMA hosted Hopkins on Tuesday, Sept. 22 night. The Lady Knights travel to Wayzata for their first game against the Lady Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 24 night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.