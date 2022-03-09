Lady Knights earn top section seed, beat Bemidji, Elk River

The Lady Knights won their first two section games to advance to a familiar place, the section final game.
STMA welcomed Bemidji March 3 and won in a rout. The Lady Knights scored the first 12 points of the game, and they allowed just eight points to their opponent in the entire first half, settling in with a lead of 36 points.
The strong play continued in the second half as the starters left the game early and the entire STMA bench got into the game at one point as the team pulled away for a 76-28 victory, advancing to the section semifinal.
Tessa Johnson led all scorers with 17 points in the win. Ja’Kahla Craft had 16 points in the contest. Emma Miller had a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. Piper Carlson and Abby Hoselton each scored 10 points as well.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that it was nice to see such strong play when the team needed it.
“You could probably see it with the energy level on our bench how excited everybody was,” he said.
Craft felt the team came back strong from the regular season.
“We already know as we continue to go on, it’s just going to become harder and harder,” she said.
Elk River
The Lady Knights advanced to host Elk River in the section semifinal March 5 and won again by a score of 67-58 to further advance to the section final.
After an even stretch, STMA went on a run to build a double-digit lead. It would not last as Elk River whittled the lead down to just a single point at the half at 32-31.
The game stayed close in the second half, but the Lady Knights did enough to stay consistently ahead of their opponent, outscoring them by eight points in the half to claim the victory. They led by as many as a dozen points.
Tessa Johnson led with 25 points. Craft had 18 in the win, and Lauren Hoselton scored 11.
The Lady Knights play Rogers in the section final, renewing an old rivalry. The two teams play at Monticello High School at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.