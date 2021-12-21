The Lady Knights basketball team split its games for the second consecutive week, ending the week with a record of 6-2. STMA lost to Minnetonka in the first Lake Conference game of the season Dec. 14 but beat Waconia Dec. 17, a game rescheduled due to weather.
STMA held a double-digit lead in Tuesday night’s game, but it slipped away as the Lady Knights fell 64-59 to Minnetonka in a battle of top-ten teams in Class 4A.
The Lady Knights got out to their big lead because of their fastbreak and some turnovers by Minnetonka. They led 35-24 at the break and seemed poised for a big victory.
In the second half, however, the home team proved why they were 5-0 coming into the game. The Skippers came back with their star player Kiani Lockett leading the charge. STMA managed just 24 points in the second half. Despite Tessa Johnson’s 25 points, the Lady Knights fell short.
WACONIA
The Lady Knights traveled to Waconia on Friday night looking to put Tuesday’s loss to Minnetonka in the rear-view mirror. They prevailed by a score of 83-67 to improve to 6-2 on the season.
Tessa Johnson had another big game, scoring 31 points to lead STMA to victory. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 15 points to contribute to the win.
The Lady Knights trailed 19-16 before going on a run to take an eight-point lead. Waconia kept it close, narrowing the lead to just three points at halftime. Early in the second half, Johnson scored to reach 1,000 career points.
STMA eventually pulled away in the second half for the win.
The Lady Knights played at home against Maple Grove on Tuesday night before the winter break.
