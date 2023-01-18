Lady Knights drop 1st basketball game of season

The Lady Knights defeated Elk River on Jan. 9 in a rescheduled game before continuing into conference play against Wayzata, where they suffered their first loss of the season.
STMA looked good early against Elk River, but the road team stuck around for much of the game, not allowing the Lady Knights to pull away. Some turnovers helped keep Elk River in the game in the first half. The halftime score was 51-39.
In the second half, STMA only outscored Elk River by one point, which did not sit well with multiple members of the team as the defense struggled. The final score was 92-79.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team gave up far too many points for comfort.
“That’s going to be the demise of us if we can’t play better defense than that,” he said.
Tessa Johnson also felt the defense was a bit lacking.
“We can’t do that again, especially in the Lake Conference,” she said.
Johnson led the scoring with 34 points. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 20 points. Piper Carlson scored 12.
Wayzata
The Lady Knights had an off night on offense against Wayzata on Jan. 13, falling for the first time in the 2022-23 season.
STMA’s biggest lead in the first half was six points, and the team even took a 24-23 lead at the half. However, in the second half, Wayzata took the lead and never gave it back. For the first time, the Lady Knights could not find their way back to the lead.
The team shot just 28% from the field in the loss. Tessa Johnson led with 15 points. Ja’Kahla ,Craft had 14 points. Together, they combined for 29 of STMA’s 44 points in the loss.
The Lady Knights play at Eden Prairie on Friday night, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
