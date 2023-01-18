Lady Knights drop 1st basketball game of season

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Abby Hoselton goes in for the layup against two defenders.

The Lady Knights defeated Elk River on Jan. 9 in a rescheduled game before continuing into conference play against Wayzata, where they suffered their first loss of the season.

STMA looked good early against Elk River, but the road team stuck around for much of the game, not allowing the Lady Knights to pull away. Some turnovers helped keep Elk River in the game in the first half. The halftime score was 51-39.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments