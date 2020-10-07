By Jake Schroer

STMA had a mixed week, tying Eden Prairie 1-1 on Sept. 29 and avenging an earlier tie to Buffalo by beating the Lady Bison 4-0 on Oct. 1

The Lady Knights traveled to Eden Prairie to continue a late-season road trip on Sept. 29. The teams played to a scoreless tie at the half, and it continued into the second half until Eden Prairie’s Maddie Ishaug scored at nearly the halfway mark.

Just about seven minutes later, Rheana Zerna hit a booming shot that found the back of the net for the tying goal. The teams played on, and there was a lot of action in the final minutes, but the game ended as a 1-1 tie, the latest game not to feature overtime due to the virus.

Head coach Megan Johnson said that the team would have liked more time to finish the game since they had momentum at the end of it.

“We still have to work on scoring goals early,” Johnson said.

BUFFALO

The Lady Knights defeated Buffalo 4-0 on Oct. 1, getting revenge for a tie earlier in the season.

The game did not see any scoring until the second half, as the first 40 minutes ended 0-0. Once the second half began, however, the Lady Knights came out firing. Kaitlyn Braun blasted a shot to the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Hannah Kvant scored to make it 2-0 just a few minutes later, and Emma Duerr made it 3-0 as the Lady Knights scored three times in just the opening ten minutes of the half. Finally, Kvant scored a second time to put the lead at 4 goals.

The win gave STMA a record of 4-4-2 on the season. They sit in fourth in the Lake Conference. They play at Minnetonka to close the regular season Thursday night.

