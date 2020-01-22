The Lady Knights pulled away in the second half for a big victory over Minnetonka on Tuesday night.
STMA got out to a fast start, leading 15-5 after the first several minutes of the opening half. The lead got to 25-9 before Minnetonka made a little comeback, pulling to within nine points at halftime.
The second half was all STMA as the Lady Knights outscored Minnetonka 39-14 in order to win the game by a score of 70-38. The Lady Knights won their third Lake Conference game and have yet to lose in the new conference.
Mackenzie Kramer led all STMA scorers with 20 points. Lily Tennyson scored 14 and Emma Miller had 12.
The Lady Knights played Moorhead on Tuesday. They play Hopkins on Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.