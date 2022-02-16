Lady Knights defeat Wayzata, Edina

The Lady Knights defeated two more Lake Conference opponents to improve to 18-4 on the season.
STMA came out on top in a close matchup against Wayzata Feb. 8. The first half featured both teams scoring 25 points as both defenses played well and shut down the other team.
The second half saw an uptick in offense from both teams as they combined for 86 points, which left the game tied at 68-68, which meant the game would be decided in overtime.
In OT, the Lady Knights outscored Wayzata 12-8 to win by a final score of 80-76.
Tessa Johnson led with 27 points. Ja’Kahla Craft continued her strong stretch of play by scoring 18 points. Emma Miller also scored 18 points.
Edina
The Lady Knights traveled to Edina Feb. 11 and came away with a 63-42 victory.
STMA built a 26-9 lead in the first half, but things would hardly come that easy for the team. After leading by 17 points at the half, a quick run by Edina cut the lead to eight points. Edina stuck around for much of the game, but the Lady Knights seemed to get points when they needed them.
Craft hit a three-point basket later in the half to restore STMA’s 17-point lead from earlier in the game, and the Lady Knights took control of the rest of the contest, winning by a final score of 63-42.
Head coach Kent Hamre had a familiar refrain on Friday, that there are no easy nights in the Lake Conference.
“Every night it’s a battle, it just is,” he said.
Craft said that everything seems to be coming together at the right time.
“Our chemistry is building every game and it’s helping us get ready for the (section) tournament and state,” she said.
Tessa Johnson and Craft each scored 18 points to lead the way. Miller had 12 points.
The Lady Knights played Eden Prairie Feb. 15. They host Buffalo Friday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.