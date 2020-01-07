The Lady Knights held Maple Grove to only eight points in the first half of a 58-38 victory on Friday.
The last of the holiday games for STMA saw the Lady Knights struggle on offense. The defense, however, kept Maple Grove from doing much of anything, and the halftime score read 29-8.
Maple Grove had a much better second half, but the damage had been done. Though the Lady Knights struggled, they never lost control of their lead and knocked off a major foe.
Kendal Cox had 15 points. Tessa Johnson scored 13, and Emma Miller scored 11.
The Lady Knights play Buffalo on Friday night.
