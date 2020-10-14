By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The volleyball season returned for STMA on Thursday night as the Lady Knights swept Hopkins in the first match of the year. The shortened season will feature 14 regular season games, with some games removed due to a late start amid Covid-19 concerns.

Thursday night saw the Lady Knights pick up from where they left off last season with a three-set sweep over Hopkins. The Lady Knights began with a 25-13 win in the opening set. The second set was even more of a rout at 25-9.

Down 2-0, Hopkins needed to respond, but the Lady Knights shut them down with a 25-11 win to complete the sweep.

Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team was fired up and thankful to play after uncertainties earlier in the fall, adding that the team adapted to the situation, and that it was a theme surrounding the team this year.

“It was fun to see new people stepping into leadership roles,” she said.

The Lady Knights played on Monday night. They followed it up by playing at Wayzata on Wednesday night.

