By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
Lady Knights volleyball were supposed to play against Edina on Oct. 20, but an October snowstorm led to a cancellation of the game. They pressed on to last Thursday’s non-conference game against Chaska and won in a sweep, marking yet another short match on the young season.
STMA got off to a fast start against Chaska and won the first set by a score of 25-17 to take a 1-0 lead in the match. It was more of the same in the second round as the Lady Knights took the second set by the score of 25-16, taking a 2-0 set lead and putting the pressure on their opponent.
The third set was a little closer, but the Lady Knights came out on top, winning the set by a score of 25-20 and sweeping the match as a result.
The Lady Knights improved to 3-1 on the season. In each of their three victories, they have swept the opponent in three sets.
STMA played at Minnetonka on Tuesday night, continuing conference play. They play at Buffalo on Thursday night to conclude the season series with the Lady Bison.
