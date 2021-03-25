Lauren Hoselton

Lauren Hoselton’s defense was a major factor in STMA’s win against Brainerd. 

 Photo by Jake Schroer

The Lady Knights were victorious over Brainerd in the first round of the section tournament on Thursday night, March 18.

STMA trailed 8-7 early, but they would never trail again, going on a 28-10 run to build a lead of 36-17 at halftime. Kickstarting the run was a basket by Emma Miller to give the Lady Knights a 9-8 lead. They kept Brainerd off the scoreboard for several minutes and built a 20-8 lead before Brainerd broke up the run.

The Lady Knights struggled a bit in the second half, and Brainerd got within 14 before Alycia Haus hit a three-point basket to take the lead back to 17 points. STMA won by a final score of 62-41 to improve to 8-8 on the season and move on to the second round of the section tournament.

Head coach Kent Hamre was thankful for the win, but he felt the team struggled far too much.

“The kids have to realize there are no guarantees for tomorrow,” he said.

“We were a little rusty, I guess. We haven’t had a game for two weeks because our games got canceled,” Kendal Cox said, calling it a good team win in the end.

Emma Miller led the team in scoring with 14 points. Cox had 13 points and Lauren Hoselton scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Lady Knights played at Maple Grove on Tuesday night in the section semifinal game.

