Lady Knights continue to roll, improve to 5-0

(Photo by Jake Schroer)
STMA’s Cail Jahnke plays defense for the Lady Knights.
Two more victories marked another successful week for the Lady Knights basketball team. The team blew out Osseo on Dec. 12 and won convincingly over third-ranked Chaska on Dec. 16.
STMA played Osseo and the game was never in doubt as the Lady Knights won by a final score of 94-32. The team scored about half of those points in the first half, as the scoreboard read 53-14.
Led by a huge game from Abby Hoselton, the Lady Knights scored 41 more points in the second half to win by an incredible 62 points. The team improved to 4-0 with the victory.
Hoselton scored 30 points to lead all scorers. Cail Jahnke scored 14 points and Tessa Johnson scored 12.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team has hopefully set the tone.
“It’s not going to get easy now,” he said.
Hoselton spoke about her game and said the team really connected.
“I’ve kind of been in a funk, lately, so it felt good to come out and play well.”
Chaska
Tessa Johnson went off for 51 points as the Lady Knights beat third-ranked Chaska on the road by a score of 97-70.
Johnson was red hot in particular from the three-point line, making nine of fifteen shots. The Lady Knights led 45-32 at the break.
STMA scored 52 more points in the second half to put the game away. In addition to Johnson’s huge game. Ava Haus scored 12 points and Piper Carlson scored 11.
The Lady Knights played at Maple Grove Tuesday night, after press deadline. They host Blaine Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
