Lady Knights continue to roll, improve to 5-0

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Cail Jahnke plays defense for the Lady Knights.

Two more victories marked another successful week for the Lady Knights basketball team. The team blew out Osseo on Dec. 12 and won convincingly over third-ranked Chaska on Dec. 16.

STMA played Osseo and the game was never in doubt as the Lady Knights won by a final score of 94-32. The team scored about half of those points in the first half, as the scoreboard read 53-14.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments