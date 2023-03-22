At the beginning of the season, the Lady Knights had just one goal in mind; finish the job. The second-place finish to Hopkins the previous season left a bad taste in their mouths, leading to the rallying cry of “unfinished.”
The team entered the state tournament as the second seed, and they faced Eagan in the first round on March 15. As expected, nobody would go away quietly in tournament play, and the Lady Knights grabbed a 40-30 lead by the end of the first half. The team had trailed 6-1 in the early minutes before turning things around.
In the second half, as Eagan continued to hang around, the Lady Knights finally got the run they needed and built a big lead. They advanced to the semifinal with an 80-60 win. Ja’Kahla Craft led the way with 24 points and six rebounds. Tessa Johnson scored 21 and grabbed six rebounds as well. Abby Hoselton scored 11 points and Piper Carlson scored 10.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that everyone needed to play their role in the game.
“We needed that energy out of Piper, and she brought it, and Abby as well, she brought the energy too,” he said.
Eden Prairie
The Lady Knights faced a familiar opponent on March 16, defeating Eden Prairie by a score of 55-40.
STMA fell behind 11-7 in the early part of the game, but a 24-5 run allowed the Lady Knights to race out to a big lead. Eden Prairie trimmed the lead to 12 points by halftime and started the second half on a good note, getting the lead down to 31-24.
Then, the Lady Knights responded with a 13-1 run, which built a 19-point advantage, which the team never lost. The final score was 55-40.
Johnson recorded a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Craft scored 11 points. Piper Carlson and Hoselton chipped in on the scoreboard and Hoselton grabbed eight rebounds.
Coach Hamre noted there was something to be said for familiarity with Hopkins, the team’s next opponent.
“They know us, we know what we’re getting into because we’ve played them so many times,” he said.
Hopkins
Finally, Saturday, March 18, came and the Lady Knights looked to finish their business against Hopkins. They did so in an instant classic as they held on for a 71-70 win in front of a packed house at Williams Arena.
It was a 4-4 game early when the Lady Knights caught fire, going on a 17-0 run. STMA led by as many as 21 points in the first half and took a 42-25 advantage to the locker room.
Hopkins started the second half on a bit of a rally, but the Lady Knights always came up with a way to respond, continually pushing the lead back to 20 points. It was 58-38 with 11:50 to go in the second half when the real rally started for Hopkins.
A 13-0 run got the game back to single digits for the first time since early in the first half. Later still, it was a close game when Ava Haus scored a crucial basket and then grabbed an even more crucial rebound on the other end of the floor.
STMA led by 11 points after another impressive sequence, but Hopkins still charged forward, capitalizing on some turnovers to eventually cut the lead to two points. Tessa Johnson got fouled and approached the free throw line, nailing both shots to make the lead 71-67 with 7.6 seconds left.
After a three from Hopkins, it was a one-point game with 2.5 seconds left. A near-turnover ran a second from the clock, then a long pass erased the last second, and the Lady Knights won by a final score of 71-70.
Hamre said that Haus had her best game of the tournament, and she and the team did the little things needed to win.
“I was happy for Ava because she didn’t really shoot well the first two games of the state tournament, but shooters keep shooting.”
Johnson said that this was the way they wanted to go out.
“We knew that it was our last game either way, so we left it all on the court,” she said. “There’s no words for it, it feels amazing.”
“I couldn’t stop crying out there just because I knew it was my last high school game,” Piper Carlson said. “It’s definitely the way to go out, with your best friends.”
Johnson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Craft scored 17 points, Haus scored 12 and Hoselton scored 11. Carlson scored two points and grabbed eight rebounds to help the cause. Hoselton, Craft and Johnson were named to the All-Tournament Team.
Note: Johnson wanted Carlson to have her All-Tournament trophy for being an unsung hero in the tournament.
STMA won its third state title, becoming the first school to win championships in class 2A, 3A and 4A. The team finished with a record of 29-3.
