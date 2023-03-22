At the beginning of the season, the Lady Knights had just one goal in mind; finish the job. The second-place finish to Hopkins the previous season left a bad taste in their mouths, leading to the rallying cry of “unfinished.”

The team entered the state tournament as the second seed, and they faced Eagan in the first round on March 15. As expected, nobody would go away quietly in tournament play, and the Lady Knights grabbed a 40-30 lead by the end of the first half. The team had trailed 6-1 in the early minutes before turning things around.

