The Lady Knights basketball had a week to think about taking their first loss of the year and losing the chance at an undefeated season early in the Lake Conference schedule.

While Jan. 20’s effort was less desirable from a defensive standpoint, things did go STMA’s way by the end of the game as the Lady Knights won by a score of 97-92 against Eden Prairie in a game reminiscent of their win over Elk River.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments