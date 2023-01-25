The Lady Knights basketball had a week to think about taking their first loss of the year and losing the chance at an undefeated season early in the Lake Conference schedule.
While Jan. 20’s effort was less desirable from a defensive standpoint, things did go STMA’s way by the end of the game as the Lady Knights won by a score of 97-92 against Eden Prairie in a game reminiscent of their win over Elk River.
The two teams scored quite a few points in the opening half. Eden Prairie held a 28-16 lead in the half, only for the Lady Knights to rally. By halftime, the team had tied the game 44-44.
STMA once again fell behind by 12 points in the second half, but once again rallied to tie the game 88-88. The Lady Knights finished the game on a 19-4 run to take a slim victory. STMA shot well from the field overall and made lots of free throws in the win.
Tessa Johnson made 14 free throws and scored 41 points overall. Ja’Kahla Craft scored 18 points and several others made contributions to the score. It was the fifth time the Lady Knights scored at least 90 points in a game.
The Lady Knights hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night, after press deadline. They travel to Hopkins on Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., and return home to face Becker in the Breakdown Community Clash on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 6:30 p.m.
