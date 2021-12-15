Lady Knights bounce back on Cancer Night

The Lady Knights quickly bounced back from their loss at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic Dec. 4 with a win over St. Louis Park at home Dec. 7 by a score of 83-48.
STMA High School put on its annual Cancer Awareness Night and raised several thousand dollars for the family of Steve Fessler.
The game itself saw the Lady Knights race out to a 7-0 lead in the early stages. St. Louis Park got within six points at 15-9, but it was as close as the opposing team would get as the Lady Knights soon began to pull away.
STMA’s lead soon grew to 32-17 as the shots continued to fall. The halftime advantage was 45-21 as the Lady Knights took complete control of the game.
This pattern continued in the second half of the game as the lead continued to grow for the Lady Knights. STMA led 59-29 with under ten minutes to play in the game and 65-35 with under seven minutes left.
The team continued to pull away and many players on STMA’s bench got into the game. The final score was 83-48. Emma Miller and Lauren Hoselton shared the scoring lead with 12 points each. Piper Carlson finished with 11 points. Hannah Kvant and Molly Ruhland both scored on varsity for the first time ever.
Head coach Kent Hamre was blown away by the community support on cancer night.
“What a great cause and how the community again stepped up, tonight was a record amount with over $14,000 donated to Steve (Fessler) and his family,” Hamre said.
Miller spoke about the game itself and what led to the win.
“Just playing team basketball, a lot of ball movement and getting boards, just trying to play our game,” she said.
STMA went on the road Tuesday, Dec. 14, for an early conference game against Minnetonka. The Lady Knights travel to Waconia Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. to make up a game canceled by snow.
