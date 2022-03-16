The Lady Knights defeated Rogers for a second time to win the section final and return to the state tournament for the first time since 2020’s abbreviated tournament.
When STMA beat Rogers the first time early in the season, no one could have predicted the two teams would meet in the section final. The Royals came in on a 23-game winning streak and put it on the line against the top-seeded Lady Knights March 10.
Monticello High School was the neutral site for the game, and both teams played their hearts out, but it was the Lady Knights who took a double-digit lead in the first half with a 20-5 run. Tessa Johnson came up big in the first half, helping the “home” team to a 32-19 lead at the break.
In the second half, the Lady Knights looked to take control of the game, but Rogers came charging back, tying the game at 40-40 six minutes into the half. STMA’s lack of rebounding hurt them early in the half.
Rogers managed to tie the game at 50-50, but Ja’Kahla Craft hit a three-point shot to give her team the lead and start a run that won the game for the Lady Knights. Piper Carlson and Tessa Johnson completed three-point plays, and Emma Miller hit a layup. When the dust settled, STMA led 61-50.
Miller got another layup a bit later to truly seal the win, and the Lady Knights won by a final of 64-54, winning their way back to the state tournament. Johnson finished with 30 points. No one else finished in double figures, but the Lady Knights got major contributions from Lauren Hoselton, Miller, and Craft.
Head coach Kent Hamre said he had started to get comfortable.
“You can’t do that against a good team like Rogers, you just can’t,” he said, adding that all the team’s battles throughout the season prepared them for this moment.
Johnson, who missed the entire 2020-2021 season with an injury, was grateful to earn the opportunity.
“It hurt watching the girls be hurt after we lost to Elk River in the finals last year, so then I just wanted to make them proud and get them this championship,” she said.
STMA faced Centennial in the first round of the state tournament at Williams Arena in Minneapolis March 16, after press deadline.
