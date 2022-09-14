Lady Knights beat Moorhead, have solid showing at SWMN Challenge

The Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Moorhead at home before hitting the road for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall, where they picked up a few more wins.
On Sept. 8, the Lady Knights hosted Moorhead and, despite losing the first set, came back to win the match overall. Moorhead surprised STMA by claiming the first set by a score of 25-21, but the Lady Knights came storming back to take the second set 25-15.
The third set was a bit closer, but the Lady Knights took it by a score of 25-19. Then, they ran away with the fourth set, taking it by a score of 25-13 to win the match 3-1.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that Moorhead had the advantage early, but STMA made proper adjustments.
“The girls were able to execute, and then they looked like they were on their home court,” she said.
SWMN Challenge
The Lady Knights traveled to Marshall for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge, where they faced off against several teams.
On the first day, Sept. 9, STMA played twice. Against Andover, the Lady Knights lost the first set 25-21, but took the last two sets 25-22 and 16-14 to win the match. Lakeville North was next and the Lady Knights got swept, losing 25-14 and 25-11.
On Saturday. Sept. 10, the Lady Knights played three times. STMA swept Burnsville (25-14, 25-20), swept Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (25-13,26-24) and lost to Lakeville South.
The Lady Knights returned to regular action on the road against Elk River Tuesday night. They also played a rare Wednesday night match against Minnetonka.
