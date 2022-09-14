Lady Knights beat Moorhead, have solid showing at SWMN Challenge

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The STMA volleyball girls team huddles after scoring a point vs Moorhead.

The Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Moorhead at home before hitting the road for the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall, where they picked up a few more wins.

On Sept. 8, the Lady Knights hosted Moorhead and, despite losing the first set, came back to win the match overall. Moorhead surprised STMA by claiming the first set by a score of 25-21, but the Lady Knights came storming back to take the second set 25-15.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments