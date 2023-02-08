Lady Knights beat Minnetonka, Sartell to improve to 17-2

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Mackenzie Berg moves with the ball.

The Lady Knights basketball team extended their winning streak to three games as they defeated Minnetonka last Tuesday night and Sartell on Friday night.

STMA hosted Minnetonka on Jan. 31 and claimed a victory by a score of 86-71.

