Lady Knights beat Minnetonka, Sartell to improve to 17-2

The Lady Knights basketball team extended their winning streak to three games as they defeated Minnetonka last Tuesday night and Sartell on Friday night.
STMA hosted Minnetonka on Jan. 31 and claimed a victory by a score of 86-71.
The story of the first half was Tessa Johnson being bottled up by the Minnetonka defense, as the ,top recruit in the state was held to only three points over the first 18 minutes of the game. Despite this, the Lady Knights still grabbed a 41-33 lead at the break after a steal and basket by Ja’Kahla Craft right at the end of the half.
Johnson got going in the second half as she scored 16 points to help lead the team to victory. Minnetonka stuck around and even took the lead early in the second half, but the Lady Knights took it back with a run.
After leading by double digits, the Lady Knights nearly surrendered the lead as Minnetonka clawed back to a four-point deficit. Ava Haus hit a three-point basket to start an 11-0 run to put the game away late.
STMA had very balanced scoring, getting double figures from five players. Craft led with 21 points. Johnson had 19. Cail Jahnke and Abby Hoselton each scored 13, and Piper Carlson chipped in with 10 points. Head coach Kent Hamre said that the runs were the answer.
“It was a great team effort tonight, and kids moved the ball and adjustments were made at halftime,” he said. Craft said that the game was fun and challenging.
“We knew the scouting report and we knew what we had to do,” she said.
Sartell-St. Stephen
The Lady Knights traveled slightly north to Sartell for a non-conference showdown and won by a score of 80-69 on Feb. 3.
STMA got out to a 41-25 advantage in the first half, holding that lead at the break. In the second half, the lead got as large as 20 points, but a rally by Sartell-St. Stephen made it just a six-point\ game with only a few minutes remaining.
The Lady Knights, undaunted, managed the rest of the game and came away with the victory.
Abby Hoselton led with 18 points. Tessa Johnson scored 15, Craft scored 13 and Jahnke had another strong game with 12.
STMA had a huge showdown with (as of this writing) third-ranked Wayzata on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the paper went to press. They travel to face Edina on Friday, Feb. 10, after a rout for their first conference win back in December.
