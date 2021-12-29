The Lady Knights defeated Maple Grove by a score of 65-55 a few days before Christmas at the STMA gym in their only game of a short week due to the holidays.
STMA fell behind 6-3 in the opening minutes of the game only to go on an 18-0 run to take the lead. The Lady Knights took a lead of 33-19 into the half.
In the second half, as Maple Grove tried to make the comeback, Emma Miller hit a few big shots down the stretch to keep the Crimson from doing so. Miller had 21 points in the game to lead all scorers. Tessa Johnson scored 17 points, and Ja’Kahla Craft scored 10 points.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the win was part of the team’s theme this season; playing for each other.
“From the bench to the players on the court, we locked in.”
The Lady Knights hosted their holiday tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, playing Edina on the first day and Chanhassen on the second day.
