Lady Knights beat Eden Prairie, Edina

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Brianna Anderson goes for the hit against Edina.

The Lady Knights volleyball team got a pair of wins over conference opponents in the second-to-last week of the regular season, defeating Eden Prairie and Edina.

The Lady Knights hosted Eden Prairie Oct. 11. STMA took the lead in the match with a 25-19 win in the first set. The team further grew the match lead with a 25-21 win in the second set.

