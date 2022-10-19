Lady Knights beat Eden Prairie, Edina

The Lady Knights volleyball team got a pair of wins over conference opponents in the second-to-last week of the regular season, defeating Eden Prairie and Edina.
The Lady Knights hosted Eden Prairie Oct. 11. STMA took the lead in the match with a 25-19 win in the first set. The team further grew the match lead with a 25-21 win in the second set.
STMA closed out a sweep with a 25-19 win in the third set, winning the match 3-0 to improve to 17-5 on the season.
Edina
The Lady Knights welcomed Edina Oct. 13 and got another big win.
The opening set was either team’s for the taking, as it was close throughout. The Lady Knights had to rally twice to avoid losing the set. In the end, STMA got a 26-24 victory, taking a 1-0 match lead.
After the scare in the first set, the Lady Knights took care of business a bit sooner in the second set, winning by a score of 25-19 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Just when it looked like the Lady Knights had another sweep on hand, Edina won the third set 25-20 to extend the match.
STMA shut the door, however, winning the fourth set 25-17 to take the match 3-1.
Head coach Tammy Cornillez said that the team was trying some new things.
“We weren’t as flawless when we played Edina tonight, and they have some great defense and great offensive players over there,” she said.
The Lady Knights ended the regular season playing Hopkins Tuesday, Oct. 18, after press deadline.
