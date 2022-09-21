Lady Knights beat Brainerd, fall to Minnetonka

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Alison Miller takes a header during STMA’s clash with Minnetonka on Thursday.

The Lady Knights ended a five-game winless streak (two losses, three ties) with a win over Brainerd Sept. 13. They followed it with a 1-0 loss to Minnetonka Sept. 15

STMA beat Brainerd by a score of 4-0.

