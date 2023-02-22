Lady Knights basketball win streak reaches 8 games

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Abby Hoselton looks to send a pass to a teammate.

The Lady Knights defeated Eden Prairie, Blaine and Buffalo to improve to 22-2 on the season.

STMA struggled, but eventually put away Eden Prairie on Feb. 13 by a final score of 67-61.

