Lady Knights basketball win streak reaches 8 games

The Lady Knights defeated Eden Prairie, Blaine and Buffalo to improve to 22-2 on the season.
STMA struggled, but eventually put away Eden Prairie on Feb. 13 by a final score of 67-61.
The Lady Knights defeated Eden Prairie, Blaine and Buffalo to improve to 22-2 on the season.
STMA struggled, but eventually put away Eden Prairie on Feb. 13 by a final score of 67-61.
The game was close throughout as neither team could get out to much of a lead in the first half. The Lady Knights went to the half with a slim lead of 30-29.
STMA gave up the lead early in the second half, but the Lady Knights came back and tied the game at 37-37. From there, the game remained close and STMA scored a couple of baskets late in the game to put it away.
After struggling in the first half, Tessa Johnson eventually finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. It was Ja’Kahla Craft who led the team in scoring with 24 points. Piper Carlson chipped in 11 points in the victory.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that Senior Night may have played a part in a bit of lost focus.
“This team showed time in and time out that they can get through adversity, they can do it.”
Craft said that if the shooters are hitting shots, to keep going back to them.
“We trust our teammates enough to know that they’ll hit it.”
Blaine
Johnson and Craft led the Lady Knights to another victory over Blaine by a score of 79-47 on Feb. 14.
In this game, the Lady Knights took care of business early as they built a 30-point lead in the first half. 57-27 was the score at the half.
The second half saw the Lady Knights only outscore Blaine by two points, but the scoring total was more than enough as the team still won by a margin of 32 points.
Johnson’s scoring total equaled the margin of victory (32 points), and Craft had 19 in the victory. Several others contributed off the bench.
Buffalo
The Lady Knights concluded their week with a road trip to Buffalo on Feb. 16, where they routed their rival to sweep the season series. The final score was 82-35.
STMA jumped out to a 10-0 lead and just continued to build the lead. By the time halftime arrived, the Lady Knights had built a 48-18 advantage.
The gamescript led to the Lady Knights being able to use multiple players off the bench throughout the game as well as at the finish. Abby Hoselton and Cail Jahnke each scored 15 points to lead the way on offense. Tessa Johnson scored 14 in the win. Kali Merfeld scored her first varsity points and finished with four.
The Lady Knights played at Hopkins on Feb. 21 (after press deadline) and at Minnetonka on Friday night, Feb. 24.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.