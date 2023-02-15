Lady Knights basketball team wins 5th straight, reach 19 wins

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Tessa Johnson goes up for a layup.

The Lady Knights basketball team reached five straight wins and improved their record to 19-2 after victories over Wayzata and Edina.

STMA avenged the first of its two losses with a 77-53 win over Wayzata on Feb. 7 at home. The defense of the Lady Knights was on full display as they held Wayzata to just 24 points in the first half and built a 16-point lead. At the break, the Lady Knights led by a score of 40-24.

