Lady Knights basketball team looks for return to form

The Lady Knights basketball team, like the other teams in the state, played through a shortened season and fell to Elk River in the section final in the 2020-21 basketball season, a season affected heavily by the coronavirus.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that navigating the virus was the biggest challenge of the previous season.
“Having our last three games of the year canceled before the playoffs was a challenge, and of course, trying to navigate the masks while playing.”
With a hopefully normal season beginning, Hamre is crossing his fingers for minimal interruption. The season already began at a normal time in November, after being delayed to January the previous season.
The Lady Knights welcome back Emma Miller, Piper Carlson, Lauren Hoselton, and Abby Hoselton, who all started at different times last year. Also returning is Tessa Johnson, sorely missed due to injury in the previous season.
STMA welcomes several newcomers for the 2021-22 season — Ava Haus, Mackenzie Berg, Gabby Voigt, Zaya Esterberg, Maggie Linderman, Kylie Diaz, and Kahla Craft.
The schedule for the Lady Knights is, by tradition, a tough one. In addition to the usual Lake Conference games, STMA opens the season against Rosemount, state runner-up in March. Other early games include section foes Rogers and Elk River.
“There are no nights off,” Hamre said; a phrase likely to get much use in the upcoming season.
With a loaded schedule comes high expectations, and the Lady Knights want to ultimately get back to the state tournament after falling a game short in March and having the pandemic interrupt a potential third place finish the year before.
While individual milestones do not come before the team, two players may hit those milestones in the 2021-22 season. Tessa Johnson and Miller each have a chance at reaching 1,000 career points.
This season, Hamre says that there will be good basketball for anyone who wants to watch.
“There are more D1 and D2 players in the conference than I have ever seen,” he said. “Every night there will be some amazing female basketball players on the court.”
SEASON OPENING GAMES
The Lady Knights opened the season by going 2-0 at the Hamline Tournament over Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 26 and 27. STMA defeated state-runner-up Rosemount on Friday and defeated St. Paul Como Park on Saturday.
Rosemount proved to be a challenge, as the Lady Knights fell behind 19-10 in the opening half and trailed 29-20 going into halftime.
Rosemount had a 16-point lead before the Lady Knights made a comeback and took a slim lead in the last few minutes. The teams continued going back and forth until STMA grabbed a 55-52 advantage to win the game.
Tessa Johnson led with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Abby Hoselton had 16 points, and Miller had 14.
ST. PAUL COMO
The second game of the weekend had the Lady Knights pull away from St. Paul Como Park in an 86-50 blowout on Saturday afternoon.
St. Paul Como Park kept it close throughout much of the first half until STMA went on a 25-7 run to close out the half and lead 46-28 at the break.
In the second half, STMA simply put the game away with another big performance by the offense. Every player on the roster got some time in the game and 10 players scored. Abby Hoselton and Miller were co-leaders in scoring with 15 points each. Lauren Hoselton had 14 points. Ja’Kahla Craft had 11. Johnson was also in double figures.
The Lady Knights played Rogers Tuesday, Nov. 30, after press deadline. They travel to Elk River Thursday, Dec. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.