The Lady Knights girls basketball team fell to Hopkins by a score of 104-94 on Feb. 21 to end an eight-game win streak. The next game saw the team bounce back for Kent Hamre’s 400th win as head coach by defeating Minnetonka in the regular season finale by a score of 76-62 on Feb. 24.

STMA’s defense struggled against Hopkins, surrendering 104 points in just the third loss of the season for the team. The Lady Knights led 33-26 in the first half before Hopkins went on a 17-6 run, which built a lead of 10 points in the other direction.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments