The Lady Knights girls basketball team fell to Hopkins by a score of 104-94 on Feb. 21 to end an eight-game win streak. The next game saw the team bounce back for Kent Hamre’s 400th win as head coach by defeating Minnetonka in the regular season finale by a score of 76-62 on Feb. 24.
STMA’s defense struggled against Hopkins, surrendering 104 points in just the third loss of the season for the team. The Lady Knights led 33-26 in the first half before Hopkins went on a 17-6 run, which built a lead of 10 points in the other direction.
The Lady Knights managed to close the gap to 50-49 by the time halftime rolled around. In the second half, Hopkins led by as many as 19 points and won by a final score of 104-94. Tessa Johnson had a huge game with 45 points.
Abby Hoselton and Ava Haus both scored 14 points in the loss.
Minnetonka
The Lady Knights bounced back with a victory over Minnetonka by a score of 76-62 on Feb. 24. The game marked victory number 400 for head coach Kent Hamre.
STMA trailed by a point at 15-14 early in the game but would never trail after that. Minnetonka kept the game close in the first half, never trailing by double digits. At the break, the score was 44-38 in STMA’s favor.
The second half saw the Lady Knights do what they had to do in order to put the game away and earn their 23 rd win of the regular season. One run put them up by 15 points, and another later run put them up by 18 at 74-56, all but putting the final regular season game in hand for the Lady Knights.
The final score was 76-62. Still missing Ja’Kahla Craft, the Lady Knights got 34 points from Tessa Johnson to lead the way in the win. Cail Jahnke stepped up with 13 points and Piper Carlson scored 10 points.
STMA ended the regular season with a record of 23-3, 9-3 in the Lake Conference. The team finished third in the conference behind only Hopkins and Wayzata, respectively.
The Lady Knights earned the top seed in Section 8AAAA and will host the winner of St. Cloud and Buffalo on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal game.
