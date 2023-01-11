The Lady Knights basketball team remained undefeated by beating Waconia and Moorhead.
STMA had another big half on Jan. 5, which led to a lopsided victory over Waconia by a score of 84-40.
The team led from the wire and built a big lead early. At the half, the lead was 56-24. The second half featured a familiar theme; the team maintained a big lead and got the starters out relatively early, getting bench players valuable playing time.
Ja’Kahla Craft led the scoring with 20 points. Ava Haus scored 16 points, Tessa Johnson had 14, Kylie Diaz had 13, and Piper Carlson had 10. Carlson also led the rebounding effort with 15.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the teams were a little rusty, but the girls got things going.
“We know it’s going to get tougher after this,” he said, but he was proud of the effort overall.
Carlson said the team was a little rusty because of snowstorms cancelling practices, but they came together.
“We knew what we had to do, and we got it done,” she said.
Moorhead
The Lady Knights held Moorhead to just eight points in the first half and cruised to another dominant victory on Jan. 7.
Moorhead scored the first points of the game, but the Lady Knights dominated the rest of the first half, outscoring Moorhead 47-6 the rest of the way to take a 47-8 lead into the break.
Once again, STMA’s bench got valuable minutes in the second half. Tessa Johnson led the scoring effort with 20 points. Ja’Kahla Craft had 12. Piper Carlson had another strong rebounding game, and the rest of the bench contributed in various ways.
The Lady Knights played Elk River on Monday night before entering conference play against Wayzata on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
