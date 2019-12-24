The Lady Knights fell to DeLaSalle in their only game of the week. The final score was 80-69.
STMA kept it close early on, but DeLaSalle brought the pressure and built a double-digit lead before the Lady Knights came back and took the lead 43-42 at halftime.
They had their moments in the second half as well; a Mackenzie Kramer three-point basket made it a 54-51 lead. The two teams went back and forth until the Islanders went on a run to reclaim a double-digit lead.
From there, the Lady Knights could not get back into the game and lost by a final margin of 80-69, bringing their record to 5-3 on the season. Kramer led with 16 points. Emma Miller scored 15, Vanessa Alexander and Tessa Johnson each scored 13.
The Lady Knights play next January 3rd against rival Maple Grove.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.