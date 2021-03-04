STMA defeated Buffalo to sweep the season series and lost to Becker to run its record to 7-7 on the season with the playoffs approaching.
The Lady Knights beat Buffalo by a final score of 63-44 on Tuesday, Feb. 23. STMA got off to a great start, forcing a timeout by building a 9-0 lead in the opening minutes. From there, the Lady Knights built a solid lead, jumping out to a 30-14 advantage and then 37-20 before leading 39-22 at halftime.
Buffalo made little comebacks at time, getting within 39-28 a few minutes into the second half. However, the Lady Knights maintained control throughout the rest of the game and closed it out with a victory margin of 19 points.
Emma Miller led STMA with 18 points. Kendal Cox and Piper Carlson each chipped in 12 points.
BECKER
STMA played an old Mississippi 8 opponent on Thursday, Feb. 25, the Becker Bulldogs, who rejoined the conference when STMA left to join the Lake Conference.
Becker pulled out in front after STMA held a brief lead early in the contest. The two teams played a close first half with the Lady Knights trailing 28-26 at the break.
STMA played it close in the second half as well, tying the game at 34-34 and holding a one-point lead a short time later. That would be the last lead the Lady Knights held, as Becker’s defense clamped down and held them to just nine points the rest of the game.
The final score was 60-47 in favor of Becker.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team needs to find a way to score points. He said, “When you’re playing good teams, you can’t have nights where you’re scoring 47 points.”
Piper Carlson led with 11 points. Emma Miller scored 10 points in the loss.
The Lady Knights play Thursday, March 4, at Minnetonka before playing three the next week to close out the regular season.
