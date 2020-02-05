The Lady Knights basketball team started the week with a big win over Eden Prairie, but fell in a close game to Wayzata and also lost to Chaska.
STMA’s game against Eden Prairie was a see-saw affair which saw neither team able to pull away for a decisive victory. Thus, it came down to drama-filled final minutes.
The first half set up for a dramatic second half as both teams battled, but it was the Lady Knights who led after the first 18 minutes by a margin of two points, 29-27.
After Eden Prairie took the lead 65-64 late in the game, the Lady Knights had one more chance. On the inbound play, the defense collapsed on Mackenzie Kramer, which left Tessa Johnson open in the corner. Johnson hit the three-point basket and the Lady Knights held on for the 67-65 win.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that games like this are the difference with playing in the Lake conference.
“It’s good for us; winning games like that will help in the long run,” he said.
Johnson said that the original plan was to play for two points, but things changed.
“I was like, go up my line, because that’s what my dad says, so I just went up my line and I made it,” she said.
Johnson finished with 21 points. Kramer scored 20.
WAYZATA
The Lady Knights lost a close game to Wayzata by a score of 65-61 on Thursday.
It was another strong game from Mackenzie Kramer and Tessa Johnson, as they combined to score most of STMA’s points on the evening. Kramer finished with 22, Johnson with 23.
The Lady Trojans led by two after the first half and they outscored the Lady Knights by two more points in the second half to reach the final score of 65-61.
The Lady Knights lost their second conference game of the season, falling to 4-2 in the Lake Conference.
CHASKA
The Lady Knights played Chaska as part of a doubleheader with the boys’ team and lost by a score of 75-67.
A rough first half hurt the Lady Knights this time. The game was tied at 13-13 until a big run by Chaska put them up by double digits. STMA went to half still trailing by double digits at 41-29.
A better second half followed, but Chaska was able to do just enough to stay ahead of the Lady Knights, winning by eight points and serving up a rare second consecutive loss to the team.
The Lady Knights hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night. They are at Minnetonka on Thursday and at New Prague on Saturday.
