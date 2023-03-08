Lady Knights advance to basketball section final

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Ja’Kahla Craft goes for a shot between two defenders

The Lady Knights defeated Buffalo and Sartell-St. Stephen in the first two rounds of the section tournament, advancing to the section final.

STMA and Buffalo played a close game in the opening minutes on March 2, but the Lady Knights went on a big run to build a decisive lead. The score at halftime was a commanding 58-27.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments