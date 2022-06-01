The Lady Knights softball team won against Buffalo and Elk River to advance deep into the section tournament.
STMA faced Buffalo for the third time May 24. Though the result was a lower scoring game, the Lady Knights still came out on the right end, winning 5-2.
Buffalo took a 1-0 lead early in the game, but the Lady Knights tied it in the third on an Emma Miller single. Emma Vike drove her in to make it a 2-1 game. STMA never lost that lead, building on it the next inning on a triple by Grace Fouquette.
Ella Luoto pitched in the game and helped her own cause with a solo homer in the sixth. One more run came in during the sixth and the Lady Knights took a 5-1 lead to the seventh.
Buffalo started the seventh with a single and double but could only manage to rally for a single run, and the final score was 5-2. With the win, the Lady Knights advanced to the semifinal round of the section tournament.
Sophie Juntunen had two RBI. Luoto went all seven innings, striking out five batters.
Head coach Kellie Shumway said that the team expected a better game out of Buffalo than they had in conference play, and they got it.
“We had some uncharacteristic errors that we haven’t had yet this season, but we were able to battle through it and we got some big hits when we had runners on,” she said.
Elk River
The Lady Knights hosted Elk River in the second round of the section tournament May 26 and came away with a big win.
STMA won by a score of 11-3, advancing into the second, and last, week of section play.
The Lady Knights played top-seeded Brainerd on Tuesday, needing a win to advance to the title game.
