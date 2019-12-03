The Lady Knights basketball team overcame its first 0-2 start in a long time by winning two games in a second straight tournament to open the season. STMA defeated St. Paul Como Park and St. Louis Park to improve to 2-2 on the year.
Mackenzie Kramer and Tessa Johnson led the Lady Knights to their first win of the 2019-2020 season on Friday night as they defeated St. Paul Como Park. Johnson led scoring in the first half, which saw the Lady Knights take a 31-28 lead into the break.
In the second half, Kramer got going and the Lady Knights built their lead. They were able to get everyone into the game at some point as they ran away with the lead in the second half for a 77-54 final.
Kramer led with 20 points. Johnson and Kendal Cox added 17.
ST. LOUIS PARK
The Lady Knights defeated St. Louis Park 71-66 on Saturday. Once again, Kramer and Johnson each had big games to lead STMA to a victory.
The team got off to a bigger start than the previous game, leading 37-22 at the halftime break. St. Louis Park would not go away quietly, and they kept it close in the second half, getting within just a few points.
STMA, however, made enough big plays to prevail. Kramer and Johnson both scored 23 points in the contest. Kendal Cox scored 13 points.
The Lady Knights played at Rogers on Tuesday night. They play against Elk River on Friday night.
