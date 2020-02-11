STMA bounced back from a rough week with three straight wins. The Lady Knights beat Buffalo on Tuesday, Minnetonka on Thursday and New Prague on Saturday.
The Lady Knights swept the season series with Buffalo in a 66-40 victory on Tuesday night. STMA gained major separation late in the first half and took a 36-16 lead into halftime. In the second half, the Lady Knights led 56-26 and 59-30 before settling in for the final score.
Tessa Johnson scored 16 points to lead the way. Mackenzie Kramer scored 15 points, and Emma Miller scored 14.
Head coach Kent Hamre said that the team had been putting the pressure on to make plays.
“Tonight, we just had fun. We let the plays come to us a little bit,” he said.
MINNETONKA
The Lady Knights swept the season series with Minnetonka as well in a 66-46 win on Thursday night.
Mackenzie Kramer and Tessa Johnson combined for 50 points in the victory with Johnson scoring 28 and Kramer scoring 22.
A 40-20 halftime lead endured because the teams tied in the second half at 26-26.
STMA won its sixth conference game, tying the team with Wayzata for the second most victories in the Lake Conference.
NEW PRAGUE
The Lady Knights rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat New Prague on Saturday.
STMA led early on but would fall behind later in the opening half and trail 32-28 at the break.
New Prague led 45-32 with 14 minutes left in the game, but the Lady Knights would rally in those 14 minutes. With 3:15 left in the game, the Lady Knights had tied it at 56-56. The teams traded leads in the last couple minutes of the game.
In the end, a pair of Tessa Johnson free throws put the game away and the Lady Knights won 66-63.
Johnson led the scoring effort with 19 points. Mackenzie Kramer had 17. Lily Tennyson scored 12 and Vanessa Alexander had 11.
The Lady Knights played at Wayzata on Tuesday. They play at Edina on Thursday.
