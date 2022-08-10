At the Minnesota PGA Junior Golf ‘Sota Series Match Play Championship, held at The Pines in Nisswa from Aug. 1-3, Maple Grove’s Kagan Kollar, seeded 26th out of 64 golfers, won the boys division, beating Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo 3 and 2 in the championship.

In the first round, Kollar beat fellow Maple Grove native Peyton Dingel 6 and 5 Aug. 1. Then in the second round, Kollar topped Lakeville’s Evan Raiche in 19 holes. Kollar then beat Ramsey’s Dawson Melbo in the third round by a score of 2 and 1, and Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern 5 and 3 in the quarterfinals.

