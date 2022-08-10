Osseo’s Cole Thorsen stands with his first-place trophy after winning the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tour tournament at North Oaks Golf Club and Keller Golf Course Aug. 1-2. Thorsen finished with a score of 142 (-1), the only player under-par.
Maple Grove’s Jack Schrader (left) and Ryan Stendahl smile with their trophies from the 2022 Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship July 6 at Wilds Golf Club. Stendahl finished in a tie for 25th at the Junior PGA Championship with a score of 294 (+6) and Schrader missed the cut with a two-round score of 169 (+25).
Maple Grove’s Kagan Kollar lifts the Match Play Championship trophy along with Sammy Youngquist, who won the girls’ division. Kollar beat Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo 3 and 2 in the championship.
Osseo’s Cole Thorsen stands with his first-place trophy after winning the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tour tournament at North Oaks Golf Club and Keller Golf Course Aug. 1-2. Thorsen finished with a score of 142 (-1), the only player under-par.
Maple Grove’s Jack Schrader (left) and Ryan Stendahl smile with their trophies from the 2022 Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship July 6 at Wilds Golf Club. Stendahl finished in a tie for 25th at the Junior PGA Championship with a score of 294 (+6) and Schrader missed the cut with a two-round score of 169 (+25).
At the Minnesota PGA Junior Golf ‘Sota Series Match Play Championship, held at The Pines in Nisswa from Aug. 1-3, Maple Grove’s Kagan Kollar, seeded 26th out of 64 golfers, won the boys division, beating Buffalo’s Arthur Ylitalo 3 and 2 in the championship.
In the first round, Kollar beat fellow Maple Grove native Peyton Dingel 6 and 5 Aug. 1. Then in the second round, Kollar topped Lakeville’s Evan Raiche in 19 holes. Kollar then beat Ramsey’s Dawson Melbo in the third round by a score of 2 and 1, and Fergus Falls’ Riley McGovern 5 and 3 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Kollar topped Preston’s Jake Fishbaugher 4 and 3 to set up a matchup against 53rd seeded Ylitalo, where the Crimson golfer narrowly edged the Bison standout.
Several other Maple Grove golfers competed in the tournament. Maple Grove’s Gavin Grahek beat Rochester’s Colton Rich 4 and 2 in the first round and then topped Ramsey’s Logan Chouinard in 19 holes in the second round.
In the third round, Grahek lost to Baxter’s Dawson Ringler 3 and 1. Maple Grove’s Zachary Johnson beat Edina’s Jimmy Abdo 1 up in the first round but lost to Buffalo’s Ylitalo 1 up in the second round. Maple Grove’s Alex Rhode lost to Preston’s Jake Fishbaugher in the first round 5 and 3, and Maple Grove’s Landon Rogala lost to Lakeville’s Wyatt Holmes in the first round 2 and 1.
Junior PGA Championship
Two local golfers competed in the Junior PGA Championship from Aug. 2-5 at Cog Hill Golf and Country Club in Palos Park, Illinois. Maple Grove’s Ryan Stendahl placed in a tie for 25th overall with a four-round score of 294 (+6), including a first-round score of 70, and Maple Grove’s Jack Schrader finished the first two rounds with a score of 169 (+25), missing the cut.
Schrader won the 2022 Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Championship and Stendahl finished second back in early July, both qualifying for the Junior PGA Championship.
Thorsen wins on the Junior Players Tour
2022 Osseo graduate Cole Thorsen won the Minnesota PGA Junior Players Tour tournament at North Oaks Golf Club and Keller Golf Course Aug. 1-2 with a score of 142 (-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.