Knights win two of three, improve to 9-14

The Knights hockey team won multiple games in the same week for the first time since December, defeating Osseo and Hopkins, and losing to Eden Prairie.
STMA began the week with an 8-0 rout over the Orioles Feb. 8. The Knights began the evening with three goals in the first period to set the tone for the rest of the game.
Karson Raymond (Tyler Jordan, Max Miller) scored the first goal of the game, followed by Miller (Raymond, Jordan). Raymond (Miller, Jordan) scored his second goal to make it a 3-0 lead.
Four goals followed in the second period to put the game out of reach. Miller (Raymond, Zak Wise) scored his second of the game, followed by Raymond (Jordan, Wise) scoring his third for the hat trick. JP Johnson (Brady Johnson, Reme Lobitz) and Brady Johnson (Tyler Hansen, Lobitz) scored power play goals to finish the period.
In the third period, Miller (Jordan, Raymond) completed a hat trick of his own to make the final score 8-0 over Osseo.
Austin Dietrich made 13 saves to get the shutout win.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said the team got off to a good start thanks to its top line.
“It just continued throughout out the period and throughout the game,” he said.
Eden Prairie
The Knights played a close game but fell to Eden Prairie by a score of 3-2 Feb. 10.
STMA got the game-tying goal from Jordan (Raymond) on the power play in the first period.
In the second, Eden Prairie got two goals to take a 3-1 lead. The Knights got it close in the third with a power play goal by Miller (Jordan, Alec Waller), but they could not get it any closer and fell by one goal.
Hopkins
The Knights bounced back from their loss to Eden Prairie Feb. 12 with a win at Hopkins.
Jackson Smithknecht scored STMA’s first goal of the evening. Caleb Waller scored next for the Knights, followed by Miller, JP Johnson and Jacob Rokala. In the third period, the Knights led 5-0, but Hopkins scored late in the game to avoid being shut out.
The final score was 5-1.
The Knights wrap up the regular season this week. On Thursday, Feb. 17, they host Edina. On Saturday, Feb. 19, they host Minnetonka in the final game of the regular season.
