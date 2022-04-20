Knights win twice to open season

The Knights baseball team finally saw some action April 11 as they defeated Rogers in the season opener, then shut out Wayzata April 13.
STMA opened the season at home on Monday and did just enough on offense to score a win, defeating Rogers 2-1.
The Knights got their first run in the third when Kaden Amundson drove the ball to the gap for a double, making it a 1-0 game. Rogers tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, but the Knights immediately responded in the bottom of the inning when Hunter Palmer tripled and then scored on a groundout by Matthew Maulik.
It all came down to the top of the seventh. The Royals got two runners on base, but Evan Saunders struck out the final batter to claim victory for the Knights by the final score of 2-1.
Zach Romans started the game and went three innings for the Knights, tallying three strikeouts.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that the team had not had many chances to be outside.
“It was nice to get out here and have some decent weather and get the game under our belt,” he said.
Wayzata
The Knights traveled to Wayzata for their next game April 13, which was another low-scoring affair. This time, the two teams combined for just a single run.
STMA scored that run in the third inning when Kaden Amundson laid down a sacrifice bunt to score a runner from third. From there, pitching and defense took over and the Knights picked up a 1-0 shutout victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Knights had a busy week ahead of them. They played Monday against Minnetonka. They played Stillwater on Tuesday. They play Friday, April 22, at home against Eden Prairie.
