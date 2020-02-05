STMAboyHockey.jpg

The Knights hockey team defeated Rogers 9-3 and beat Minnetonka 5-2 to close out another successful week and reach four straight wins.

STMA scored early and often against the Royals, with the first two goals coming in the first period off the sticks of Cody Kelly (Luc Laylin, Alec Waller) and Tyler Beckstrom (L. Laylin, Adam Flammang).

Rogers stuck around early, tying the game at 2-2 before five goals by the Knights put the game essentially out of reach. The goals went to Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, Casy Laylin), Luc Laylin (Flammang, C. Laylin), Flammang again (Waller, L. Laylin), Joey Robinson (Will Anderson), and Flammang a third time to complete a hat trick (C. Laylin).

Flammang (L. Laylin, C. Laylin) scored a fourth goal in the final period to make it 8-2, and (Luc) Laylin scored on the power play for his second goal of the game.

Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team has seemed to get goals in bunches lately.

“We just really took it to them and scored three ones and then it’s 5-2 and we’re off and racing,” he said.

MINNETONKA

The Knights were outshot 39-19 but made the most of their chances in a 5-2 win over Minnetonka.

After falling behind, the Knights got goals from Nick LaMere (JP Johnson, Cody Kelly) and Luc Laylin (Adam Flammang, Casy Laylin).

LaMere (Kelly, Johnson) scored again in the second period. Casy Laylin (Flammang) made it 4-1 and then LaMere completed a hat trick (Kelly, Johnson).

Aaron Loch saved 37 shots in the win.

The Knights played Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Tuesday night. They play at Edina on Thursday and host Hopkins on Saturday.

