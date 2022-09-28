STMA won one of three games on some unusual game nights. The Knights boys’ soccer team defeated Hopkins Sept. 19, lost to Wayzata Sept. 21, and lost to Eden Prairie Sept. 24.

The Knights beat Hopkins by a score of 4-1.

